New private lab offers rapid COVID-19 tests for $450

A new private lab in Winnipeg is offering rapid PCR COVID-19 testing to asymptomatic individuals for $450.

BioScision Diagnostics and Pure Lifestyle have partnered to set up a testing clinic in the West Fort Garry Industrial area, promising clients test results delivered by a doctor in 24 hours.

The site launched just after Christmas and is meant for individuals who need to be tested before travelling or as a job requirement.

As of Tuesday, all air passengers two years or older travelling to the U.S. are required to show a negative COVID-19 result from a test done no more than three days before the flight or documentation of recovery from the virus before boarding.

The federal and provincial governments continue to urge people not to travel but data from the Canada Border Services Agency shows thousands continue to land in the country every week. The majority are considered essential workers who are exempt from self-isolating.

Blake Wood, president and CEO of Pure Lifestyle, said the new lab hopes to swab travellers instead of having them go to government-run testing sites.

The province currently lets anyone with COVID-19 symptoms be tested and says asymptomatic individuals will only be tested in certain situations. People wanting a test for travel aren't supposed to go to a public site, a government spokesperson said.

"The strain on the public system should be mitigated due to the fact that some of these accredited sites are up and running and anybody that's willing to travel should not be burdening our current public system," Wood said.

The lab is the only private rapid testing centre in Winnipeg accredited by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Manitoba, he said.

"Because of the regulations that are put into place and the hoops we've had to jump through to become an accredited lab, there's a lot that goes on behind the scenes for that $450 dollars and the management of somebody's care through this."

Daryl Hurrie, chief operations officer at Pure Lifestyle, said he thinks there's been little interest so far because not many people know about it.

It's been hard to get the company's site to show up on search engines due to limits tech giants have placed on COVID-19-related services, he said.

"They're preventing people from capitalizing or being opportunistic surrounding the pandemic. But in the same breath, I think it's limiting the ability, for organizations who are providing genuine services, the ability to advertise or broadcast a lot to the larger public."

Even though there has still been one daily Winnipeg flight to the U.S., few people are flying.

The Winnipeg Airports Authority said ongoing government restrictions on travel resulted in a further drop in passenger traffic compared to both the fourth quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2020.

Passenger traffic dropped 86.6 per cent compared to the same period in 2019 and 27 per cent compared to the previous quarter of 2020.

The owner of Fare Connect Travel and Cruise Centre said most of her clients who've travelled over the last 10 months were going abroad to visit sick family members.

Cindy Gaudet said her company is in the process of cancelling some holidays for next week.

She doesn't think most people will leave the country now that the federal government will force international travellers to quarantine in hotels upon return to Canada and force all international passengers to land at airports in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary or Montreal.

It is just the latest storm travel agents will need to help their clients navigate, Gaudet said.

"We're starting a new job. That's how all of our agents feel, is that we're starting a new job in light of all the changes. And it's going to be a good thing. Don't get me wrong. Travel will be there. We know what's on the other side of the mountain, so it's to look beyond that, that's all."

In Alberta, rapid tests for international travel are sold by Shoppers Drug Mart for $150.

Loblaw, which owns the drugstore, said the tests are also available in Ontario and British Columbia, but the company has no plans to expand to Manitoba.

Dynacare, which the province contracted to expand testing capacity, said it is offering COVID-19 testing to travellers in Ontario and Quebec but not in Manitoba.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Manitoba said it doesn't have any other private testing facilities in Winnipeg awaiting accreditation.

Dr. Anna Ziomek, the college's registrar, said a diagnostic facility must have an approved doctor as the facility director. A facility receives a preliminary inspection and if successful, will be granted conditional accreditation to open, she said.

Three to sixth months later a full inspection is performed and if everything is OK, a facility is granted full accreditation status.