More liquor should be sold privately, Manitoba government tells Crown corporation

Manitoba appears to be opening the door for more private liquor sales.

New marching orders for the province's Crown corporations include the request that Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries find ways the private sector can be involved in the sale and distribution of liquor.

The board has been asked to review the markup the province slaps on the price of liquor, and submit a report to the government on its findings this summer.

The appointed directors should also find ways to save costs in the way the province acquires liquor products, the mandate letter reads.

Self-sufficiency for cultural corporation

Meanwhile, the Manitoba Centennial Centre Corporation is being asked to create a five-year plan for self-sufficiency, which presumably detaches the Crown corporation from funding arrangements with the provincial government.

The corporation, which supports a number of arts and cultural centres in Winnipeg, including the Centennial Concert Hall, Manitoba Museum and Planetarium, received a $2.5 million operating grant in 2018.

The letters also ask the boards of Manitoba Hydro, Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries and Manitoba Public Insurance to defer all non-critical capital projects without a clear return on investment.