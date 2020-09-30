3 complaints against private investigators last year in Manitoba

Complaints against private investigation companies in Manitoba are relatively rare, with three such complaints filed in 2020 and one so far in 2021, according to data from the Manitoba government program that licenses them.

The Private Investigators and Security Guards Program (PISGP) issues the licences for Manitoba Justice.

There are about 30 companies licensed to provide private investigation services in the province and about 170 individuals licensed to do the work, with numbers fluctuating as licences expire or new applications are made, a provincial spokesperson said.

When it comes to investigating complaints, the spokesperson said consequences to a licence holder can range from education, to licence suspension or cancellation, to prosecution.

But the outcomes are not made public.

Chief Justice Glenn Joyal said a private investigator followed him to his home and cottage in an attempt to catch him breaking public health orders. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

"The details of complaints and investigations contain confidential personal and business information and are therefore not released publicly," said a Manitoba spokesperson.

The conduct of private investigators was thrust into public view when Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench Chief Justice Glenn Joyal said in court July 12 that he was followed by a private investigator for the purpose of potentially finding him not complying with COVID-19 public health restrictions while he presided over a court challenge of the health rules.

Alberta lawyer John Carpay then admitted he hired the private investigator on behalf of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms in a plan to hold government officials accountable, and he apologized for having the judge followed.

Meanwhile, Premier Brian Pallister admitted on Tuesday that he had a private investigator hired to look into opposition leader Wab Kinew's background.

"It's our obligation to do research, and when we receive allegations that someone has covered up a criminal record, it's important to do the research and get the facts," Pallister said.

"This record was covered up, so we had a criminal record check done. And I think that's an appropriate thing to do."

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister acknowledged he ordered the hiring of a private investigator to look into Manitoba NDP leader Wab Kinew. (David Lipnowski/The Canadian Press)

When CBC News asked for a list of the licensed private investigation companies in Manitoba, the province refused to provide one, citing privacy concerns under the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.

Manitoba's Private Investigators and Security Guards Act requires that a public registry of information about licence holders be maintained.

The rules in Manitoba allow for a licensed individual investigator to work for more than one private investigation company.

Manitoba not as transparent as other provinces

The Manitoba PISG program does not post the names of licensed firms online, nor does it have an online search tool to check the licensing status of a company. Anyone seeking that information would contact the program and ask the registrar to verify the licence status of a business or individual.

That's in contrast to other provinces, such as British Columbia and Ontario.

B.C. allows the public to search the records of security business licenses online to verify that companies offering private investigation services have a valid licence.

A list of those licensed companies in B.C. is also available online, and updated monthly.

When asked for the number of disciplinary cases each year, B.C.'s justice ministry said its licensing program received three complaints about private investigators in 2020, nine complaints in 2019, six in 2018, 16 in 2017 and five in 2016.

Over that five-year period, a total of five B.C. complaints resulted in some form of disciplinary action, ranging from education to warning notices and fines.

Ontario tracks complaints against licensed private investigators and security guards and says on its website that in the year 2020 there were 121 complaints received. The categories of licences in the complaints are not specified.

Licences for private investigation companies and individuals in Ontario can also be searched online.

Exceptions for investigators to work in other provinces

While private investigators generally need to be licensed in the province where they operate, a B.C. spokesperson said there can be an exception on a temporary basis.

"There are provisions made for private investigators who have begun an investigation outside of B.C. to continue to conduct the investigation if it crosses over into B.C.," said Travis Paterson, media relations officer for B.C.'s Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General, in an email to CBC News.

"Such situations require the private investigator to submit a request to the registrar for a short-term licensing exemption," he said.

Similarly, Manitoba requires private investigators and P.I. companies to be licensed in this province to operate here but allows an exception for an investigation that originates in another province and then moves into Manitoba.

Saskatchewan has 17 licensed private investigator services, and 50 companies that are dual-licensed as both security guard and private investigation companies. A spokesperson for the Saskatchewan program was not able to provide statistics on complaints.

Alberta has 202 private investigation companies licensed as of July. A spokesperson says the Security Programs department investigated five complaints over the past five years — two in 2020 and three in 2019. In addition, public complaints against licensed individuals must be investigated by the employer in Alberta, the spokesperson said.

Winnipeg police are investigating the case of Chief Justice Joyal being followed by a private investigator. As of Thursday, July 29, public information officer Const. Dani McKinnon said the investigation is still underway and there are no updates to provide.

The Manitoba PISG program will not discuss the case while the police investigation is ongoing, the provincial spokesperson said.