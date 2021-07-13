Dr. Joss Reimer not aware of being followed but says threats are 'part of the job'

The head of Manitoba's COVID-19 vaccine task force says threats and criticisms are almost a daily occurrence but as far as she knows, she has not been followed by a private investigator.

Dr. Joss Reimer is disturbed by Court of Queen's Bench Chief Justice Glenn Joyal's revelation that he has been tailed by an investigator trying to catch him breaching COVID-19 health orders.

"It's uncomfortable to think that somebody might be hiring private investigators to follow public figures. Obviously nobody on our team was comfortable with that story, that's for sure," she told CBC Information Radio host Faith Fundal on Tuesday.

Reimer, who is often on live broadcasts of vaccination updates for Manitoba, said she has had to learn to adjust to being a target of some ire.

"Threats are, unfortunately, a part of the job. I mean, we get them really regularly. Most days somebody has got something to say," she said.

"I'm really thankful that I'm not experiencing the same level that, say, Bonnie Henry is experiencing in B.C., but definitely it's something that happens."

Manitoba Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin said at a news conference Monday that he also doesn't know if he's been followed, but he and his family have received numerous threats over the course of the pandemic.

He's even noticed suspicious activity around his home that he reported to police.

"There's no question it's been worse for him than it has been for me," Reimer told Fundal. "I think people feel very frustrated about the orders, more so than the vaccine rollout."

CBC News has asked other officials who are public faces of the COVID-19 fight in Manitoba about whether they have been followed.

A spokesperson from the province said Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, said Tuesday that he is not aware of that happening to him.

A spokesperson from Shared Health said Chief Nursing Officer Lanette Siragusa has not experienced any security concerns nor observed any suspicious activity.

The spokesperson is unaware of any incidents occurring with members of Shared Health's executive team or clinical leads.

Court of Queen's Bench Chief Justice Glenn Joyal revealed on Monday that a private investigator had been hired to follow him. (The Canadian Press)

Chief Justice Glenn Joyal revealed Monday morning that he was being followed by someone attempting to catch him breaking the province's restrictions and use it to embarrass or discredit him.

Joyal is currently presiding over a court case brought forward by seven rural Manitoba churches challenging the public health restrictions.

His revelation came during Monday's hearing for the case. Joyal said he realized he was being followed by a vehicle on July 8 when leaving the Manitoba law courts building in downtown Winnipeg and driving around the city.

The private investigator even followed him to his home and had a young boy ring his doorbell while he wasn't there in an attempt to confirm it was his residence, Joyal said, and the investigator also followed him to his cottage.

In a statement sent to CBC News on Tuesday, Federal Justice Minister David Lametti condemned the actions taken against Joyal.

John Carpay, president of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, apologized to Joyal, calling the hiring of a private investigator an error in judgment, and said no other judges have been followed. (Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms)

"Any effort to intimidate a judge is not acceptable in a free and democratic society such as Canada," he wrote.

"Our judiciary is one of Canada's most-trusted institutions and its ability to work independent from interference is central to the rule of law in our country. I want to commend Justice Joyal for his courage and integrity in bringing to light these events."

John Carpay, head of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, which is representing the seven churches, said during a break in Monday's hearing that his organization hired the investigator.

In a statement posted on the JCCF website, Carpay said the decision was his own initiative and intended to hold officials accountable.

"Over the last 16 months, Canadians have faced unprecedented restrictions on their charter-guaranteed freedoms to travel, assemble, associate with others and worship," the posting says.

Public officials need to be held to same standard but that isn't always the case, Carpay's post said, pointing a finger at Alberta Premier Jason Kenney's Sky Palace dinner last month.

"It was reported to the Justice Centre that Manitoba's leadership were similarly breaching public health regulations," Carpay said in the post, adding his decision to hire the investigator to follow Joyal was "in no way … intended to influence or impact the Justice Centre's litigation efforts, or any of our court cases."

Carpay said he did not discuss the decision with JCCF clients, staff lawyers or members of the board.

He apologized to Joyal, calling it an error in judgment, and said no other judges have been followed. The name of the private investigation firm has not been revealed by Carpay.