2 teens arrested after woman followed, man stabbed on Pritchard

A 31-year-old man is recovering in hospital with stab wounds after police say he confronted two men who had followed a woman through Winnipeg's North End early Friday.

Police say a 26-year-old woman was walking in the area when two males began to follow her and tried to speak with her. After the woman was threatened and assaulted, police say, she arrived at a home on Pritchard Avenue between Charles and Salter streets.

There, the 31-year-old victim went outside to confront the two young men. That's when, police say, the stabbing happened.

Officers were flagged down around 1:30 a.m. The man was taken to hospital in critical condition but has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Witnesses pointed police in the directions that two men were seen fleeing the area. They arrested one on Redwood Avenue and the other on College Avenue, and seized a knife from each.

An 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy remain in police custody. Both face a charge of aggravated assault, among other charges.

The victims did not know the suspects, police say.

More from CBC Manitoba: