Residents safe after Pritchard Avenue blaze

Investigators are probing the cause of a fire that sent flames and heavy smoke into the sky above Winnipeg's North End Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were called to the fire in the 600 block of Pritchard Avenue at approximately 4:47 p.m. A spokesperson for the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said it took firefighters less than 30 minutes to bring the blaze under control.

According to the spokesperson, all occupants were able to safely flee the home before the firefighters' arrival. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.