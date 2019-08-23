Police investigate Winnipeg's 27th homicide after man dies in North End

A man in his 20s is dead after being found in critical condition at a home in Winnipeg's North End on Thursday.

Police were called to the house on Pritchard Avenue, between Sinclair and Arlington streets, around 9:30 a.m. The man was rushed to hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The man's name and exact age have not been released by police, who were still at the home on Friday morning.

They have also released no information about what caused the man's injuries or whether they have any suspects in custody, but police said the death was homicide, the city's 27th this year.

Anyone with information that could help investigators are asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

More from CBC Manitoba: