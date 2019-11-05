Police suspect deadly Halloween fire was not an accident

Investigators believe a deadly house fire that happened in the William Whyte neighbourhood on Halloween night was not an accident, but police need the public's help to know for sure.

"We're just trying to work through the details," Winnipeg Police Service spokesperson Const. Rob Carver said at a news conference Tuesday morning.

Arson is defined as a deliberately set fire, and at this point, investigators can't rule out arson as the cause, he said.

"We need more information as this moves forward, and we don't have it."

Around 10:25 p.m. on Oct. 31, emergency services were dispatched to 506 Pritchard Ave.

The house at 506 Pritchard Ave. sustained substantial damage in a fire on Halloween night. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

A man was found in critical condition inside the burning house and was sent to hospital. He has since died from his injuries.

The man did not appear to have injuries other than those associated with being trapped in a fire, Carver said.

Police ask nearby residents and businesses to check their surveillance footage for anything suspicious between 9:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Oct. 31.

In addition to that, anyone who saw anything suspicious around the area that night should call investigators at 204-968-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.