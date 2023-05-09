The Pas on edge, schools keep kids indoors as search continues for escaped inmates

People in the northern Manitoba town of The Pas are on alert as RCMP continue to search for two escaped inmates considered dangerous.

"Our citizens are quite concerned, and there's a lot of activity going on about taking care of each other and … people following up with the RCMP on what they've seen or what they may have picked up in their [security] cameras," Mayor Andre Murphy said.

"This is something that's unusual for our community, and people are nervous. We believe the RCMP has been communicating well with us … keeping us up to date to know what we need to do to protect ourselves."

Xander William Tardiff, 19, and Kelly John Castel, 21, escaped from The Pas Correctional Centre around 6:45 p.m. Monday, RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Paul Manaigre said.

Both men have a history of violence and RCMP have advised people in The Pas and nearby towns — Flin Flon and Creighton, Sask. — to lock all doors and windows and report anything suspicious.

A third man also escaped but was found and taken back into custody around 8 p.m.

The warning to other regions was provided because Tardiff and Castel have connections in those areas.

Tardiff is accused in a homicide in Flin Flon and faces several weapons charges as well, Manaigre said.

"We consider him a danger to the public," he said. "So we're urging everyone to take the precautions necessary in your home and your vehicle. If you're going to be out and about on the street or walking, just be very vigilant to who's around you and your surroundings."

RCMP believe both men are still in The Pas area and probably "in a hideout, sort of, maybe being concealed by someone," Manaigre said.

"But who knows, they may have been picked up by vehicle. They could also be in Saskatchewan at this time."

Kids staying inside

Schools in The Pas have cancelled all outdoor activities, keeping students inside, Murphy said.

"Everybody needs to stay alert. Take care of yourself and your neighbours, report any suspicious activities to the RCMP and follow the instructions of the RCMP," Murphy said.

"We have to trust what they're telling us is the best advice."

The search for the two inmates is in full-court-press mode, Manaigre said.

"We've got officers from our emergency response team, police dog services, we have drones in the area. We've got a lot of resources in play," he said.

"Now we're just basically looking for tips from the public regarding sightings or anything, and hopefully we'll get a resolution to this today."

Tips started coming in soon after police first released images of Tardiff and Castel on Monday evening.

"The officer that was working the operations at that point was saying the calls were coming in steady late into the evening, into the early morning hours," Manaigre said.

"We want that information to continue to come in."