Principal mourned in second tragedy for school
A Winnipeg school community is grieving their principal mere days after losing a much-loved teacher.
Paulette Huggins passed away just days after fellow educator Megan Wolff died of COVID-19
Paulette Huggins spent part of December's final week planning how best to support her staff at École J.B. Mitchell School following the death of Megan Wolff, a nursery and kindergarten educator.
