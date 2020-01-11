Stretch of Princess Street closed until further notice, city says

A busy section of road in the city's Exchange District will be closed until further notice, says the City of Winnipeg, because a nearby building is in unsafe condition.

Southbound Princess Street, between Pacific and Ross Avenues, is completely blocked to traffic while crews assess the building's condition and look for ways to fix it.

Pedestrian access will still be allowed on the east sidewalk of Princess Street, and drivers who use the route should schedule extra travel time and find other ways to get to their destinations.

For Transit re-route and schedule information, people can call follow @transitalerts on Twitter, or contact 311.

People can get updates on lane closures through an interactive map on the city's website.