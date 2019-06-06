Drivers should steer clear of 2 Exchange District street closures this weekend, city says
Motorists should avoid parts of the Exchange District this weekend as the city closes sections of Princess and King streets for a film production and the 100th anniversary concert commemorating the 1919 Winnipeg General Strike.
Winnipeg General Strike anniversary concert, film production to close parts of Princess, King streets
Motorists should avoid parts of the Exchange District as the city closes sections of two streets over the next few days.
King Street, between McDermot and William avenues, will close from 6 p.m. Friday to noon Sunday for a concert commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Winnipeg General Strike.
Princess Street will shut down from Saturday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 4 a.m. for a film production.
Both streets will remain open to pedestrians, the city said.
