Drivers should steer clear of 2 Exchange District street closures this weekend, city says

Motorists should avoid parts of the Exchange District as the city closes sections of two streets over the next few days.

King Street, between McDermot and William avenues, will close from 6 p.m. Friday to noon Sunday for a concert commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Winnipeg General Strike.

Princess Street will shut down from Saturday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 4 a.m. for a film production.

Both streets will remain open to pedestrians, the city said.

