Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Winnipeg to promote budget, celebrate Passover

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is visiting Manitoba today to promote his government's new budget.

Trudeau is to meet with students in Winnipeg to highlight measures from the budget, including measures to build a clean economy.

The prime minister is also scheduled to celebrate Passover with members of the Jewish community and meet with trade workers and apprentices.

The Liberals currently have three sitting MPs from Manitoba and a byelection must be called by June 11 for the Winnipeg South Centre riding after the death in December of Liberal MP Jim Carr.

Trudeau must also call a byelection by Aug. 27 in the southern Manitoba riding of Portage-Lisgar, previously held by Conservative MP Candice Bergen, who resigned on Feb. 28.

Trudeau was last in Winnipeg at the beginning of March for a child care announcement and Liberal Party fundraising event.