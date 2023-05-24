Prime minister visits Winnipeg the day after report on foreign interference inquiry

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Winnipeg to meet with Indigenous high school students and make an announcement about protecting fresh water.

He is also scheduled to take part in a town hall in the evening.

The visit comes a day after a special rapporteur said a formal inquiry into foreign interference isn't needed.

Former governor general David Johnston says he plans to hold his own public hearings about the issue later this year.

Trudeau had asked Johnston in March to investigate the extent and impact of foreign interference in Canada, amid allegations China meddled in the last two federal elections.

Manitoba is home to Winnipeg South Centre and Portage-Lisgar, two of the four ridings where federal byelections are scheduled for June 19. The other two are in Quebec and Ontario.