Pot, parkas on agenda as prime minister stops in Winnipeg

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will talk pot with Premier Brian Pallister and tour the new Canada Goose plant with Mayor Brian Bowman during a one-day swing through Winnipeg.

The new facility for the winter clothing manufacturer, on Mountain Avenue in Inkster Industrial Park, will bring as many as 700 jobs to the city, Trudeau said in a telephone interview Tuesday morning with CBC's Information Radio.

"And more importantly, the 700 jobs are in the North End of the city, where we know there are economic challenges, so this is a really good piece of news for Winnipeg," he said.

The announcement validates his government's approach to the economy, with the signing of big trade deals with Europe and Asia benefiting companies like Canada Goose, Trudeau said.

The prime minister is expected to arrive in Winnipeg later in the morning, with the tour taking place at 1 p.m.

He will also visit a seniors' home in West Kildonan, go to a Liberal fundraiser at the Fort Garry Hotel and stop at the Manitoba Legislature to meet with Pallister.

In an email, a spokesperson for Pallister said the premier is planning to discuss interprovincial trade and NAFTA, carbon pricing, health-care funding and cannabis legalization.

When it comes to cannabis, Manitoba and Ottawa don't seem to be buds.

Manitoba recently published a list of fines for specific offences just weeks ahead of Oct. 17, when the federal government will legalize recreational cannabis use.

While Trudeau's government has pushed to have small amounts of homegrown pot allowed, Manitoba has slapped down a fine of $2,542 for anyone who grows it at home.

"There are going to be issues we disagree on and that's going to be going towards the courts. We truly believe that allowing people to grow a small quantity at home for personal consumption is a part of removing the black market and keeping our communities safe," Trudeau said.

"The province has picked a different path and we're going to see how we work that out."