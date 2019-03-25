Trudeau arriving in Winnipeg Monday to address Liberal donors

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Winnipeg Monday as controversy about the SNC-Lavalin affair continues to dominate political news.

Trudeau will speak at a Liberal donor appreciation event on Monday, and there will be an interview with the prime minister on Tuesday on Up To Speed, the CBC Manitoba afternoon radio program.

He is expected to face more questions about his government's intervention on behalf of Quebec engineering firm SNC-Lavalin, which faces charges of fraud and corruption in connection with payments made to Libyan government officials.

The Liberal government is accused of applying inappropriate pressure to former justice minister and attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould to allow SNC-Lavalin to avoid criminal prosecution.

Wilson-Raybould and former Treasury Board president Jane Philpott have both resigned from cabinet over concerns about the government's handling of the case.

On Monday evening, Trudeau will speak at a Laurier Club event at Inn at the Forks, with media invited to report on his remarks to club members.

Membership in the Laurier Club comes with an annual donation of $1,500 to the Liberal Party of Canada.

Trudeau is coming to Winnipeg from British Columbia, where he's appearing Monday afternoon with byelection candidate Michelle Corfield in the Nanaimo-Ladysmith riding on Vancouver Island.

He is scheduled to be in Toronto Tuesday evening for another fundraising dinner.