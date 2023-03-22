Feds must do more on violence against Indigenous women, girls, PM says after body found at Winnipeg landfill

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government needs to do more to end the epidemic of violence that Indigenous women and girls face, after police found the body of another Indigenous woman in a landfill this week.

Trudeau says it's heartbreaking that discoveries like these continue to happen.

"My heart goes out to the community in Winnipeg and to the families of the woman who was ... left in this way," Trudeau told reporters Wednesday.

The Winnipeg Police Service's homicide unit says it started an investigation after staff at the Brady Road landfill in south Winnipeg found the body of 33-year-old Linda Mary Beardy, who was originally from Lake St. Martin First Nation in Manitoba, on Monday.

Police said Tuesday they consider her death suspicious, but have not yet classified it as a homicide.

They also said they do not believe the case is linked to the killing of Rebecca Contois, whose remains were found in the same landfill last year, or the killings of three other Indigenous women — all four of whom police allege were killed by the same man.

In December, police said they believe the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran were taken to the Prairie Green landfill — a privately run landfill north of Winnipeg — but they have not been found.

Linda Mary Beardy, 33, was found dead at Winnipeg's Brady Road landfill on Monday, Winnipeg police announced on Tuesday. (Submitted by Melissa Roulette)

Police believe Contois, Harris, Myran and a fourth woman — who has not yet been identified, but whom community members have named Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe, or Buffalo Woman — were killed by Jeremy Skibicki. He has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of all four women.

The prime minister says his Liberal government has made significant strides in countering gender-based violence, but there's more it can be doing.

"We will continue to be there with the community as it grieves, but we will also continue to be there to put an end to this unconscionable violence," he said.

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said the discovery highlights the need to implement the 231 calls for justice from the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

"Women are dying, lives are being taken, and we have to take it seriously," Singh said.

The discovery highlights the need to implement the 231 calls for justice from the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, says NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press)

The federal Crown-Indigenous Relations minister has praised workers at the city-run Brady landfill for their "heightened vigilance" in finding Beardy's remains.

Marc Miller also said a study into the feasibility of searching the Prairie Green landfill for the remains of Harris and Myran should be completed in the coming weeks.

The federal government put up $500,000 in February for the study into a potential search landfill.

An Indigenous-led committee headed by the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs said Tuesday the study is expected to be completed in four to six weeks. The organization added it is confident the study will "deem these search and recovery efforts feasible."

The Brady landfill is to remain indefinitely closed while investigators work there, Winnipeg police said Tuesday.

The City of Winnipeg said contingency plans for garbage and recycling are in place, and workers are trying to maintain these services without disruption during the closure.

