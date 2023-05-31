Priest charged with sexual assault in Little Grand Rapids released from custody

WARNING: This article contains details of allegations of abuse.

A Roman Catholic priest accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl in a church on a remote Manitoba First Nation has been released from custody.

Arul Savari, 48, appeared by video in a Winnipeg court Monday before a judicial justice of the peace and was released on a number of conditions agreed to by the Crown and his defence lawyer.

When asked if he was in agreement with the conditions of his release, Savari responded "OK."

He's been charged with five offences including sexual assault, sexual interference and forcible confinement.

Savari has been in custody since May 27, after Little Grand Rapids RCMP received a complaint from the mother of an 8-year-old girl.

The girl was alone with the priest after he asked her to help him clean the church when he allegedly touched her inappropriately, RCMP said last week.

She told investigators when she tried to leave, the priest forced her to stay in the building. When she was able to get away, she ran home and told her mom, who reported the incident to police.

RCMP said previously additional youths have been identified as potential victims but no further charges have been laid so far.

Police said Savari came to Canada six years to work as a priest in Little Grand Rapids and Pauingassi First Nation.

Little Grand Rapids and Pauingassi First Nations are remote communities in eastern Manitoba. RCMP said Arul Savari served in his role as priest in both communities. (CBC)

Certain details of Monday's court hearing can't be reported due to a publication ban.

Some of the conditions of Savari's release include surrendering his passport to the RCMP, no contact or communication with the complainant or any child under the age of 16, except for unavoidable public encounters. Savari is also not allowed to go to Little Grand Rapids or Pauingassi First Nation unless it's for court.

While on bail, Savari's not allowed to work or volunteer in any position that involves being in a position of trust or authority of anyone under 16. He's been ordered to stay away from public parks, swimming areas or playgrounds where children under 16 may be in attendance.

None of the allegations against him have been tested in court.

A lawyer representing Savari has declined multiple requests for comment.

Help for people affected by sexual assault is available toll-free through Klinic's sexual assault crisis line at 1-888-292-7565 and Manitoba Justice victim services at 1-866-484-2846.