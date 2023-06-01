Manitoba NDP challenges premier to commit entire PC caucus to marching in Pride parades

The head of Pride Winnipeg says the Progressive Conservative caucus shouldn't need to be forced to walk in Pride parades across the province this year.

The issue arose in the Manitoba Legislature on Wednesday after the Opposition NDP announced every one of its MLAs and candidates in the upcoming provincial election would be marching in Pride parades.

The NDP also called on Premier Heather Stefanson to commit to having all of her party's MLAs and candidates do the same, to show solidarity with the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

Pride Winnipeg president Barry Karlenzig said making the event mandatory is a "grey area," but added that the event shouldn't need to be mandatory.

"There should be the willingness from the party to show solidarity and walk. It should be them wanting to do it," he said.

"If there is that true solidarity there and the true expansion of the community like they've wanted to, they should walk in unity with Pride."

In his 11 years working with Pride Winnipeg, Karlenzing said he's never seen the full PC caucus walk, but added it's "fair to have the expectation."

Karlenzig said this is especially true given the funding the province announced it would dedicate to supporting the 2SLGBTQ+ community last week.

"A way to show that solidarity and show that they are truly there for all Manitobans, as they said, is to see the entire party walk in the Pride parade."

Stefanson announced last week she would walk in the parade scheduled in Winnipeg on June 4. She was banned from speaking at Pride events after not walking last year, despite telling organizers she would.

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson speaks at the rally before the Winnipeg Pride march on June 5, 2022. She didn't march in the parade after. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

PC MLA Rochelle Squires, the minister responsible for gender equity, said she plans on marching Sunday and has invited her fellow party members too, but she said people should have the choice about whether they want to march.

"Pride is about inclusivity, not forced marches," she told reporters after question period Wednesday. "Compelling people to march is probably contrary to the spirit of Pride."

Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew and members of the Manitoba NDP walk in last year's Pride parade in Winnipeg. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

NDP MLA Lisa Naylor, the party's 2SLGBTTQ+ spokesperson, raised the issue during question period. She said it's not enough for the premier to walk in the parade on behalf of the party.

"It's a turning point right now," Naylor said afterward. "It's a really important time for her to say, 'This means something to us as a party, and I expect my candidates and MLAs to show up and be there.'

"They shouldn't feel forced to show up and offer support to those community members," she added.

Liberal MLA Dougald Lamont said the three MLAs from his party will attend Pride, but attendance to the event shouldn't be mandatory.

"There are going to be people who aren't going to be able to show up for one reason or another that has nothing to do with ideology … they may have other engagements," he said.

"This is not a litmus test for whether you support people or not."