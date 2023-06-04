Winnipeg's Pride parade temporarily closes several streets downtown Sunday

Several downtown streets will be temporarily closed to make way for Winnipeg's Pride parade on Sunday.

The event will open with a rally set to take place at the Manitoba legislative building at 10 a.m., before the parade begins at 11 a.m., according to Pride Winnipeg's website. Attendees will walk northbound down Memorial Boulevard, before heading eastbound down Portage Avenue, and will end the parade at The Forks.

Thousands attended the Pride Festival at The Forks in Winnipeg in 2022.

The city is advising drivers to be aware of temporary downtown road closures associated with the parade. The following closures will be in effect on Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Northbound Memorial Boulevard, between York and Portage avenues.

Eastbound Portage Avenue, between Memorial Boulevard and Main Street, including the south sidewalk.

Southbound Main Street, between Portage Avenue and William Stephenson Way.

Eastbound Williamson Stephenson Way, between Main Street and Israel Asper Way.



Winnipeg is currently under a heat warning, according to Environment Canada, but Pride Winnipeg is prepared to help attendees stay cool and hydrated.

Free water refill stations, tents with screen walls to allow air flow and a first aid area with extra ice on hand are all part of Pride Winnipeg's game plan for their event at The Forks.

There are four water stations around the site and Pride Winnipeg is also bringing in a water trailer with nine spigots for refilling bottles.

The splash pad at The Forks also opened on Saturday morning, according to Parks Canada, a month earlier than usual due to the extreme heat.