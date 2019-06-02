Pride Parade makes its way through downtown Winnipeg

Winnipeg's downtown was a literal rainbow colours Sunday as thousands of people took part in the annual Pride Parade.

The march kicked off at the Manitoba Legislature at 11 a.m.

Thousands of people participated in the annual Pride Parade through downtown Winnipeg Sunday morning. (Thibault Jourdan/CBC) This year's theme was Pride of Colour, to shine more light on marginalized communities within the larger LGBTQ community. (Thibault Jourdan/CBC)

The parade made its way down Portage Avenue and through the city's most famous intersection, Portage and Main, ending at Waterfront Drive near The Forks.

This year, organizers of the 10-day Pride Winnipeg festival chose the theme Pride of Colour, to send a strong message of inclusion for marginalized and generally silenced voices within the LGBTQ community.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman says he feels proud to see so many people show up to support the LGBTQ community.

Mayor Brian Bowman said he was says he feels proud to see so many people show up to support the LGBTQ community Sunday. (Thibault Jourdan/CBC) This peacock costume must has taken this marcher some serious time and effort to put together. (Thibault Jourdan/CBC )

"You know when you look out of this crowd and you see all the smiling faces and people participating, it's

really a beautiful sight," he said.

Boas, sparkle, and all things fun and flamboyant are a hallmark of each year's Pride Parade. (Thibault Jourdan/CBC ) Pride Winnipeg has been celebrated annually since 1987, and has evolved from a one-day march into a 10-day festival. (Thibault Jourdan/CBC)

The Pride Festival continues at The Forks Sunday afternoon.

