Pride Parade makes its way through downtown Winnipeg
Thousands of people take part in 32nd annual event
Winnipeg's downtown was a literal rainbow colours Sunday as thousands of people took part in the annual Pride Parade.
The march kicked off at the Manitoba Legislature at 11 a.m.
The parade made its way down Portage Avenue and through the city's most famous intersection, Portage and Main, ending at Waterfront Drive near The Forks.
This year, organizers of the 10-day Pride Winnipeg festival chose the theme Pride of Colour, to send a strong message of inclusion for marginalized and generally silenced voices within the LGBTQ community.
Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman says he feels proud to see so many people show up to support the LGBTQ community.
"You know when you look out of this crowd and you see all the smiling faces and people participating, it's
really a beautiful sight," he said.
The Pride Festival continues at The Forks Sunday afternoon.
More from CBC Manitoba:
With files from Ahmar Khan