New parade route will bring Pride to Portage and Main

Pride is heading to Portage and Main in June.

Pride Winnipeg has unveiled a new parade route that will take it through the heart of downtown Winnipeg on June 2.

The 32nd annual parade will begin with a rally on the steps of the legislature — followed by a march from Memorial Boulevard east on Portage Avenue — and end near Shaw Park and the Canadian Museum for Human Rights.

The 2019 Winnipeg Pride Parade route. (Submitted by Pride Winnipeg)

Parade director Micaela Reeve said the expanded, more prominent route shows that Winnipeg is putting pride at the forefront.

"This is a monumental change for the route. We are beyond excited to host the parade through the heart of our downtown. We would like to thank the community and our partners for their voices and support to get us back on Portage," Reeve said in a release.

The 2019 festival's theme will be announced in March.