Southwestern Manitoba community members gathered together with pride Saturday to honour Ukrainian Independence Day.

The Discover Ukraine 3: Independence Day concert served as an opportunity to introduce people to Ukraine, said Julia Krykavska of the Brandon-based Canadian Ukrainian Association group Tryzub. Ukrainian Independence Day is officially marked on Aug. 24.

"This year's celebration is definitely different than ever because now we know what price we pay for independence and now we know what our ancestors were telling us back in the days when they're fighting for our land ... This is a tribute to Ukraine, to Ukrainian people who are fighting right now." Krykavska said. "We definitely pray each day for the freedom, for independence, for this war to be over, for the peace ... But, there is a lot of work to be done."

There was a drive to celebrate Independence Day even though it is a difficult time because it shows the world Ukraine is free and values its independence, Krykavska said.

Veronika Hrytsenko and Sofya Tymoshenko celebrate Ukrainian Independence Day. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

The celebration was especially powerful, she added, as the majority of the concert performers were newcomer refugee youth from Ukraine.

The lead-up to the event was exciting for them because it helped build community bonds in Brandon, while also offering a taste of home for those displaced by the war.

"They had this opportunity to practice together … to make friends here to become a good part of the community and they now feel like they are home," Krykavska said.

The UN Refugee Agency has declared Ukraine a Level 3 emergency, the highest possible level. The ongoing humanitarian crisis has seen more than 5.6 million individual refugees from Ukraine recorded in Europe since the start of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24. More than 8.7 million border crossings from Ukraine have been recorded and more than 7.1 million people are estimated to be displaced in the country.

Between Jan. 1 and Aug. 21 more than 77,000 Ukrainians arrived in Canada.

Independence Day shows 'united front'

Tryzub member Vartan Davtian travelled to Ukraine soon after the war began as a volunteer.

When he arrived it was a time of chaos as soldiers and civilians adapted to a life of war.

Tryzub volunteers serve food to guests. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

"It's my people," he said. "I think it's very important. Lots of people just looking on TV in this world, just like movie. It's not movie, it's real life."

For him, it is essential to remember that Ukrainians affected by the invasion were people who had never experienced war — Now their lives are filled with uncertainty and the constant threat of violence.

During the Independence Day concert, Davtian auctioned off T-shirts created by youth in Ukraine as a fundraiser. He also shared his experiences of being in Ukraine to help people understand how Tryzub donations are put to use.

Guests participate in a special dinner honouring Ukrainian Independence Day. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

For now, he is hopeful for the future, he said, but understands that if they hope to celebrate a future independence day they must win the war against Russia to keep their freedoms.

His focus now is on fundraising in Brandon. One of Davtian's new goals is encouraging Ukrainians to donate 10 per cent of their salary to help rebuild the country and aid refugees.

"Today feels much better because it all people [who] came together, it feels united," Davtian said.

Iryna Mikhno videos Ukrainian refugee youth singing the Ukraine national anthem. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Tryzub volunteer and member Olga Boiko helped organize the event marking Ukraine's 31st anniversary of independence.

"Even though ... war is in Ukraine and everything we feel that we Ukrainian diaspora, we need to do our best to celebrate loud," Boiko said. "We know the goal, we know why we're doing this. We know that we need to earn money to help them."

Tryzub members in Brandon have been rallying to raise money for both Ukrainian refugees arriving in Canada and those who have remained behind in her besieged homeland.

Boiko has been in Brandon since 2010 hailing from a region north of Kyiv. The town is located near the Belarus border and her parents are still in the area.

"Those villages who are close to the border, they still hear some shootings day-to-day," Boiko said. "[They] do not relax."

Her parents have an emergency bag packed with key documents in case they are forced to evacuate.

Oleg Gradetskyy , left, and Anastasiia Anzhelika Muliar carry a special bread marking the start of the feast to honour Ukraine Independence Day. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

It is hard for parents to plan for the future because things are so uncertain, said Boiko. She feels like each donation raised by Tryzub is playing an important part in bringing victory day closer to Ukraine and hope that Independence in the country will be secured.

"We are not going to give up and we are continuing what we do," Boiko said. "Ukraine needs everybody's help, and I believe that when we all together, we will win."