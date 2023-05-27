Pride flag raised near Manitoba Legislature for 1st time in province's history

In a historic first for the province, the Pride flag was raised near the Manitoba Legislature on Friday.

Premier Heather Stefanson and other provincial government officials joined members of Pride Winnipeg to raise the flag in Memorial Park.

The president of Pride Winnipeg said recent events, such as an attempt to ban books with LGBTQ themes in the Brandon School Division, show why Pride is still important.

"Events like what happened in Brandon, or the 'Read by Queens' event that had a protest back [in] October last year, that is why Pride is still important to this day. It is not just one day or one week or one month. It is 365 days a year," Barry Karlenzig told CBC News.

He said the flag-raising event near the legislative building was "one step further in repairing the fracture that happened last year."

Stefanson was banned from speaking at Pride events after she gave a speech at a rally before last year's Winnipeg Pride parade, then didn't walk in it — despite telling organizers she would.

The premier confirmed she will walk in this year's Pride Winnipeg parade during a news conference Tuesday, where it was also announced that the organization will receive $250,000 to hire permanent staff, thanks to a new grant program created by the province.

Karlenzig said the premier's office accepted Pride Winnipeg's stance in banning Stefanson from speaking at their events this year, and that her participation in this year's parade is "a way to apologize to the community."

Friday's flag-raising ceremony was also a step toward proving that provincial government officials are there to support the LGBTQ community, he said.

Rochelle Squires, the government's new gender equity secretariat, said she was thrilled to take part in the event.

"As the first minister responsible for gender equity in Manitoba, it means so much to me to be here, acting in this position on behalf of a community that desperately needs to know that its government stands behind them," she told CBC News.

She told attendees that Pride Winnipeg has been asking for an event like the flag raising for years.

"We certainly want everyone in Manitoba to know that we stand shoulder-to-shoulder as one community — united in love."

Gayle Pruden, a two-spirit Anishinaabe powwow dancer, also spoke at the event.

Kate Sinclaire was among the people who attended the Memorial Park ceremony. She said she was glad to watch it happen and that it included a two-spirit person, but she wished it had come sooner.

"Looking forward, hopefully this can be something that happens every year and that happens intentionally, and that it's not just a gesture. That's what I'm hoping for," Sinclaire told CBC News.

The event also sends an important message of inclusion for members of the LGBTQ community, she said.

The provincial ceremony was one of more than a dozen Pride events across Manitoba on Friday. Another ceremony was held at Winnipeg's city hall.

Karlenzig said 50 Pride flags will fly at various Winnipeg businesses and organizations by Monday, which sends a strong message.

"It shows that hate is not welcome here," he said.

Pride Winnipeg events run until June 4.