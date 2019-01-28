Barack Obama, former U.S. president, heads to Winnipeg in March

Former U.S. President Barack Obama is coming to Winnipeg in March.

The event, A Conversation with President Barack Obama, will take place at Bell MTS Place on March 4 at 6 p.m.

Presale tickets went on sale Monday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Tickets for the general public will be available starting Jan. 30.

Prices range from $102 per ticket to $323.

The 57-year-old Obama was elected the 44th President of the United States on Nov. 4, 2008, winning more votes than any candidate in history and becoming that country's first ever African-American president.

The Democrat's administration oversaw the end of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, shut down Iran's nuclear weapons program, and the death of terrorist Osama bin Laden.

He served two terms before leaving office in January 2017. In December 2018, a Gallup poll found Obama to be the most admired man in America for an 11th consecutive year.

His lecture tour heads to Calgary the following day for a noon event, then immediately on to Vancouver for an early evening event.