Alex Forrest not seeking re-election as UFFW president

There will be a new president of the United Firefighters of Winnipeg in the new year.

Alex Forrest announced he will be not be seeking re-election as president at a union general meeting Monday.

Forrest is in the midst of his 11th consecutive term as president, and he has been a captain with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service for more than three decades.

"It has been an absolute honour fighting for my members on so many issues important to yours and your family's quality of life for 25 years.

"For me, it has always been about making all your lives better and ensuring that if any tragedy were to result due to occupational disease or traumatic on scene injury, you and your family would be looked after," Forrest said in a statement to the union's 1,500 members that was obtained by CBC.

Although Forrest will no longer be serving as the firefighters union president, he will continue to serve as president of the Manitoba Firefighters and a Canadian trustee of the International Association of Firefighters.

He said it's time for him to concentrate on issues across Manitoba, Canada and across the international union, as well as in assisting other countries to ensure they enjoy the same Workers Compensation Board benefits and protections that every member of the local union enjoys.

Forrest said the Winnipeg firefighters union has accomplished many things, and for that he's very proud.

"It's been a hell of a ride," he said.

Forrest believes his successor is likely to come from the union's existing executive, and it will be someone with "years of experience."

There will be a transition period next year with the local union electing a new president in the spring, "so I will be able to assist the new leadership of Local 867 in anyway I am asked," Forrest said.

The next president is expected to officially take over in April 2022.