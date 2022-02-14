Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Manitoba premier plans to visit First Nation after three killed in house fire

Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson plans to visit Pimicikamak Cree Nation later this week, after three people under the age of 17 died in a house fire.

Heather Stefanson will visit Pimicikamak Cree Nation later this week

The Canadian Press ·
Also known as Cross Lake Cree Nation, Pimicikamak is located about 530 km north of Winnipeg, where three people under the age of 17 died in a fatal house fire on Feb. 12, 2022. (Submitted by Kyle Scribe)

Manitoba's premier says she is arranging a visit to a northern Indigenous community where three children died in a fatal house fire.

Heather Stefanson said her thoughts are with the Pimicikamak Cree Nation and she hopes to be there later this week when she attends a festival in The Pas.

The three young people died Saturday in a fire on the reserve, about 530 kilometres north of Winnipeg. Mounties have said four other people in the house — a 36-year old man, a 36-year-old woman, a 20-year-old woman and a four-year-old girl — were able to escape through a window.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Grand Chief Garrison Settee, who represents northern First Nations in Manitoba and is from the community, said in a statement that it was an awful tragedy.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now