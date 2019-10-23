New faces and new departments as Manitoba's cabinet sworn in

Some shuffling and new faces are part of Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister's new cabinet, which was sworn in Wednesday morning.

New faces includes Brandon West MLA Reg Helwer, who will be the minister of Central Services — a new department "designed to focus on modernization of government services including procurement, information technology and shared services".

Helwer is also the minister responsible for the Civil Service Commission.

Fort Richmond MLA Sarah Guillemard is another first time minister in the newly created department of Conservation and Climate.

Pallister also shuffled some of his existing ministers, like Ralph Eichler, formerly minister of Agriculture, but is now the minister of Economic Development and Training — a new department.

Rochelle Squires remains in cabinet but with the new role of Municipal Relations Minister, which Jeff Wharton previously held.

Squires retains her role as the minister responsible for Francophone Affairs; she was previously the minister of Sustainable Development.

Wharton will have a lighter portfolio going forward and will remain the minister of Crown Services.

Cathy Cox is the new minister for the Status of Women while retaining her current duties as minister for Sport, Culture and Heritage.

Several MLAs in Pallister's cabinet will keep their current portfolios. Heather Stefanson remains Manitoba Families Minister and will serve as deputy premier.

Cameron Friesen will stay on as minister of Health and Cliff Cullen will remain the province's Justice Minister.

The Education portfolio will continue to be held by Kelvin Goertzen, while Eileen Clark stays on as Indigenous and Northern Relations Minister.

Ron Schuler will remain Infrastructure Minister and Scott Fielding stays on as Finance Minister.