Premiers emerge from Winnipeg meeting united in call for more federal health-care funding
Ottawa has said more money would hinge on provinces meeting certain conditions
Canada's premiers are demanding Ottawa shoulder what they argue is the federal government's fair share when it comes to health-care costs across the country.
Premiers presented a united front as they emerged from a closed-door meeting in Winnipeg today with calls for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to sit down with them to broker a deal.
Premiers have repeatedly insisted their provinces and territories are being forced to pay a disproportionate amount of the costs when it comes to health care.
Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos has said the government is open to providing more money.
But he says Ottawa has certain conditions it wants the provinces to meet in terms of where the funding would go.
Premiers have pushed back against such conditions, with Ontario Premier Doug Ford saying provinces need flexibility.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?