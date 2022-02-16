Manitoba premier trying 'to have it both ways' in messaging on border protests: political observers

Some political observers say Manitoba's premier has sent mixed signals in her public and private statements about protesters at the Canada-U.S. border, calling on the prime minister to act to end the blockades without appearing to take a strong position against a protest in Manitoba.

In a Feb. 11 letter, Heather Stefanson urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to take "immediate and effective action" to deal with a border blockade that began at the Emerson, Man., crossing a day earlier.

Stefanson's letter to Trudeau warned of "dangers" and "hardships" the Emerson blockade would impose on Manitobans, and said the situation would "require the reasoned and balanced national leadership that only you and the federal government can provide."

Days later, she publicly opposed his invocation of emergency legislation giving the federal government greater power to intervene against such protests.

"Either we have an emergency situation in the province that warrants the federal government stepping up, or we don't," said Brandon University politics professor Kelly Saunders.

The Emerson blockade came to an end Wednesday, after RCMP announced they had reached a deal with the protesters to clear out.

After Trudeau met with the premiers to discuss invoking the never-before-used Emergencies Act, Stefanson said that the situation in Manitoba was different from other border blockades across the country, and that governments should let local law enforcement do their job.

She said she worried that "sweeping effects" associated with the act could overreach and have unintended negative consequences.

But Saunders said those statements are inconsistent with what she wrote in her letter to the prime minister days earlier.

"Invoking the Emergencies Act is really the primary tool, and the logical tool, and really the only tool for the prime minister to be able to to take," she said.

Paul Thomas, professor emeritus of political studies at the University of Manitoba, says Stefanson is trying "to have it both ways."

"She wanted to appear to be acting decisively in calling for federal leadership to do certain things and yet not being heavy-handed in using whatever tools she has available through the provincial government to end the unfortunate situations," he said.

"She doesn't want to get blamed if something drastic has to take place in terms of the government intervention. On the other hand, she doesn't want to be seen to be doing nothing."

No contradiction, justice minister says

At a news conference on Feb. 10 — the same day the protesters set up the blockade at Emerson — Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen called on Trudeau to "lower the temperature" and reconsider his "unnecessarily divisive" remarks about the protesters.

Specifically, he said Trudeau needed to lower the tone of his rhetoric around vaccine mandates, to come out with plans to deal with the protests at the border, and to engage with the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden.

Stefanson's letter echoed some of those sentiments, calling on the prime minister to "de-escalate the domestic tensions that are causing these harmful developments."

In an interview with CBC News on Wednesday, Goertzen said there was no inconsistency between the letter and what he and the premier had called for last week.

"Nobody called for the … [Emergencies] Act to be invoked, nor was that ever on the table," he said.

Manitoba Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen addressed reporters at a Feb. 10 news conference, where he called on the prime minister to reconsider his 'unnecessarily divisive' remarks about the protesters. (Pool camera)

Goertzen said leaders in Manitoba want the federal government to release its plan for moving on vaccine mandates, as provincial governments have.

Stefanson did not sign on to a letter from Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, and 16 U.S state governors that asked Trudeau and Biden to reinstate vaccine and quarantine exemptions for cross-border truckers.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew called Stefanson's behaviour irresponsible.

"It's very clear here that Premier Heather Stefanson is saying one thing in public and then saying something else behind the scenes," he said in a news conference on Wednesday.

"And for me, I always go back to the old saying 'actions speak louder than words.'"

Saunders pointed out that under former premier Brian Pallister, Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government brought forward legislation, which it ultimately withdrew, that would have made it illegal for protests to block access to critical infrastructure.

"The mixed messaging around what is appropriate protest, and who are appropriate protesters and who aren't, I think, is another thing that is quite disturbing for me as well."