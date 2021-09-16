Premier Kelvin Goertzen speaks as deadline passes for Manitoba PC party leadership candidates

Manitoba Premier Kelvin Goertzen is holding a news conference Thursday morning, after the Progressive Conservative Party met to finalize its list of leadership candidates.

CBC Manitoba is live streaming the 10 a.m. news conference here.

Goertzen, who stepped into the premier role for a two-month term following Brian Pallister's resignation as party leader, stated early on he had no desire to take over the leadership permanently.

Former PC cabinet minister Heather Stefanson, former Conservative MP Shelly Glover and former PC party official Ken Lee have all said they are entering the race to become the party's next leader and, by default, Manitoba's next premier.

Backbench MLA Shannon Martin had also declared his intention to run for the leadership, but posted on Facebook on Wednesday that he was out of the race.

The leadership committee met Wednesday evening to finalize the list of candidates, each of whom had until 5 p.m. that day to submit a $25,000 entry fee, sign up 1,000 new members and clear a party screening process.

"The leadership committee is reviewing the final submissions and verifying criteria," the party said in a statement Wednesday.

Pallister announced his plan to retire from politics last month, saying he would not run for re-election in 2023. He said in late August that he planned to remain as MLA for the Fort Whyte riding for at least a few weeks to finish constituency work.

The decision came after his personal popularity — and that of his party — plummeted.

The winner of the leadership contest will be decided Oct. 30.