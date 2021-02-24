Independent review report on Manitoba Hydro megaprojects to be released Friday

The report from a long-awaited independent review of two Manitoba Hydro megaprojects — the Keeyask generation project and the Bipole III transmission project — will be released on Friday.

Premier Brian Pallister announced Wednesday that the review would be out Friday, while ripping into the Manitoba NDP, which ordered the projects when it was the ruling party. Both projects went on to face huge overruns.

"It's a $10-billion burden put on Manitobans. That raises some questions," Pallister said. "That burden means pressure on Hydro rates, pressure that will continue because of those investments, pressure that will grow, I'm sure, over many years to come.

"It's unprecedented in the history of our province."

The Keeyask generating station, which began producing electricity last week after nearly seven years of construction, was originally projected to cost $6.5 billion and expected to be in service by November of this year. In March 2017, Hydro revised the cost estimate to $8.7 billion.

The Bipole III transmission line was completed in 2018. The cost for the project was pegged at $2.2 billion in 2007. In its 2018 annual report, Hydro said the total estimated cost was $5.04 billion.

Former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall was hired by the Manitoba government in 2019 to probe the cost overruns on the projects.

