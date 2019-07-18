'I've had confrontations as a 6-foot-8 man': Premier addresses downtown safety

Premier Brian Pallister says downtown safety in Winnipeg must be addressed considering even a man of his height gets into confrontations when he tries to shop on Portage Avenue.

"I'm six foot eight and I like to go to Mountain Equipment Co-op," Manitoba's premier told reporters during a media availability on Thursday.

"I can tell you I've had confrontational situations, as a six-foot-eight man, in that area and that's an indication of how other people might be treated, an indication of what we have to address.

"Some of these situations have to be addressed head on and we'll have more to say on this in the next few weeks."

Pallister says public safety is the No. 1 issue facing downtown Winnipeg after he was asked about the pending sale of Portage Place mall to Toronto's Starlight Investments, which intends to add residential towers above the mall.

The sale requires city and provincial approval. Pallister says the province is still considering the proposal, but adds he welcomes change at the mall.

"I've had reports from so many Manitobans about uncomfortable situations at Portage Place: inside, outside, at the bus stop. After a while, you start to recognize it's got problems associated with it," the premier said.

"It's hard not to welcome the opportunity to see some conversion for some other use."

The province is still considering the sale of Portage Place, the premier says. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

The bus stop at Portage Place was shuttered at the end of May following concerns about safety raised by the Winnipeg Police Service.

The Downtown Winnipeg Business Improvement Zone as well as Mountain Equipment Co-op has been asked to respond to the premier's comments.

Premier 'sympathetic' to concerns about police workload

During the same meeting with reporters, Pallister addressed Winnipeg police Chief Danny Smyth's concerns officers are overwhelmed with their workload and that governments aren't doing enough to address the methamphetamine crisis.

The premier said he shares Smyth's "general concerns about public safety," but would not commit to funding for more police officers. That would constitute micromanaging the police, he said.

Pallister says he understands police calls spike during the summer, adding he believes Justice Minister Cliff Cullen is meeting with Smyth.

On the addictions side, the premier says the province could do more in terms of education.

"We can't fail to respond more quickly to the circumstances that we must face," he said. "We can't ignore the educational component. That's a longer term concern. We have to help people understand, 'don't get on this in the first place.'"