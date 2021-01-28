Women's Health Clinic to create program for those suffering from pregnancy, infant loss

The province is putting $200,000 toward creating a program to help people who have suffered from pregnancy or infant loss.

The Women's Health Clinic in Winnipeg will create and implement individual and group counselling and other mental health supports to assist individuals and families.

The funds were announced Thursday morning by newly appointed Minister of Mental Health, Wellness and Recovery Audrey Gordon.

This kind of loss can have a huge impact on mental health and even be debilitating if people are not given any help, she said.

"The loss of an infant, the loss of a pregnancy is so very much unsettling, and we never know what that means until it happens to us."

The program will help as many as 200 families every year across the province deal with grief over the loss of an infant or pregnancy, Gordon said.