Dire straits prompt 3 Winnipeg United Churches to merge, create Prairie Spirit

Three congregations in Winnipeg were facing a stark reality that is becoming increasingly common for churches across the country: do something drastic, or close.

So, in October, Silver Heights, Kirkfield Park, and Sturgeon Creek United Churches became one. Now, the pews are looking full again.

The newly-named Prairie Spirit United Churc​h — operating out of the old Sturgeon Creek building — now has upwards of 120 members attending every Sunday.

Val Goodridge was one of 50 or 60 regulars who moved from the old Silver Heights United, a decision that wasn't easy, and took over a decade to make.

"I grew up in that church, in that building, with those people. So I was tremendously attached to the building," she said. "But over the years, we knew that if we wanted to survive, we needed to change."

The newly-named Prairie Spirit United church now regularly has 120-150 parishioners at service every Sunday. The congregation hopes that combining three churches in the area will breathe new life into their community. (Marina von Stackelberg/CBC)

In the beginning, they shared worship services, staff and even clergy with a half-dozen other United Churches in the area, Goodridge said. But in the last few years, things became more desperate.

"St. James closed and that was a real awakening because they didn't have an opportunity to plan for their closing. It was a financial [situation], and they just had to close," she said.

"So we began to talk a lot more seriously. Ultimately, we decided that we needed to join together."

No minister, yet

But trying to combine three churches into one comes with its share of growing pains.

The first issue: the new church doesn't have a minister.

The newly-named Prairie Spirit United Churc​h operates out of the former Sturgeon Creek United Church building. (Marina von Stackelberg/CBC)

The leaders of all three previous congregations decided it was important to have someone new in charge.

That's where Ken Delisle comes in. He has the unique job of filling in as a reverend, for a limited time only, while the new congregation sorts everything out over the next 18 months.

"I don't have to worry about them liking me because I'm not staying. So I get the tough questions. I get the grief, I get the anger and the frustration," he said.

"I say to folks, the exciting part is that right now anything is possible. The scary part is that right now anything is possible."

Deep questions and cookies

Everything is open for discussion, from whether or not the choir should wear robes, to when cookies should be served.

There are much deeper questions too, like how the new congregation should carry out work in the community.

Prairie Spirit United Church was created in October after three churches in the area amalgamated into one. (Marina von Stackelberg/CBC)

Betty Rogers said many like her are also still dealing with the loss of their old church. She was a member of Kirkfield Park for more than 40 years.

"That was the church where my child was married, where my grandchildren were baptized. It's where my children joined the church. It's where my husband was buried from. It was very dear to my heart," she said.

"To have to leave that church, walk out, close the door, and not return to it is very, very difficult. But the fact that the people that made the church are still here and around me makes it easier."

Rogers said everyone is hopeful the church will be rejuvenated with an increased number of parishioners for the first time in a long time.

For now, they're getting to know each other. And for that, there's nametags.