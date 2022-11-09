Content
Manitoba

65-year-old man dead after rollover near Powerview-Pine Falls, Man.

A 65-year-old man from Fort Alexander, Man., is dead and a 45-year-old man is accused of impaired driving after an SUV rolled over into a ditch on Highway 11 on Monday night.

45-year-old driver arrested for impaired driving causing death, police say

An SUV travelling west on Highway 11 near Powerview-Pine Falls, Man., went into a ditch on Monday night, killing a 65-year-old passenger. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Mounties responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover two kilometres east of Powerview-Pine Falls, Man., around 9:55 p.m., a news release says.

Officers found an SUV in the ditch. Police believe it was travelling west when it went out of control and rolled over.

The driver, a 45-year-old man from Fort Alexander, was sitting outside the vehicle, and had non-life-threatening injuries.

The 65-year-old passenger, who was still inside the SUV, had died.

Neither was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver was arrested for impaired driving causing death and taken to the hospital, where he was treated for his injuries before being released back into RCMP custody.

