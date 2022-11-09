65-year-old man dead after rollover near Powerview-Pine Falls, Man.
45-year-old driver arrested for impaired driving causing death, police say
A 65-year-old man from Fort Alexander, Man., is dead and a 45-year-old man is accused of impaired driving after an SUV rolled over into a ditch on Highway 11 on Monday night.
Mounties responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover two kilometres east of Powerview-Pine Falls, Man., around 9:55 p.m., a news release says.
Officers found an SUV in the ditch. Police believe it was travelling west when it went out of control and rolled over.
The driver, a 45-year-old man from Fort Alexander, was sitting outside the vehicle, and had non-life-threatening injuries.
The 65-year-old passenger, who was still inside the SUV, had died.
Neither was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver was arrested for impaired driving causing death and taken to the hospital, where he was treated for his injuries before being released back into RCMP custody.