2nd teen charged with 2nd-degree murder after pedestrians hit by vehicle in Powerview-Pine Falls

A second teenager has been charged with second-degree murder after two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle in June, and a 20-year-old man died.

On Oct. 4, 2022, RCMP arrested and charged an 18-year-old woman from Sagkeeng First Nation with second-degree murder and assault with a weapon related to the June 3 homicide in Powerview-Pine Falls, police said in a news release on Thursday.

She was 17 at the time of the homicide.

Previously, a 15-year-old girl was arrested and charged with the same offences.

On June 3 just before 9 p.m., RCMP were called to investigate a collision involving two pedestrians on a trail near Dupont Street in Powerview-Pine Falls.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 27-year-old woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police allege the 15-year-old intentionally drove into the two, who were walking. Police say they can't get into specifics about how they believe the second suspect was involved, but say there was sufficient evidence to charge her with second-degree murder as well.

She was taken into custody and had a court appearance on Wednesday in Winnipeg.