Teen charged with 2nd-degree murder after 2 pedestrians hit by vehicle in Powerview-Pine Falls
A 15-year-old girl has been charged with second-degree murder after two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle, and a 20-year-old man died.
20-year-old pronounced dead at scene on June 3
RCMP received a call about a collision involving two pedestrians on a trail near Dupont Street in Powerview-Pine Falls around 8:45 p.m. on June 3.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 27-year-old woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Both are from Powerview-Pine Falls, police said in a news release on Tuesday.
Police allege the teen intentionally drove into the two, who were walking.
The girl from Sagkeeng First Nation was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and assault with a weapon.
She was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.
