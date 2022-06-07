Teen charged with 2nd-degree murder after 2 pedestrians hit by vehicle in Powerview-Pine Falls

A 15-year-old girl has been charged with second-degree murder after two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle, and a 20-year-old man died.

RCMP received a call about a collision involving two pedestrians on a trail near Dupont Street in Powerview-Pine Falls around 8:45 p.m. on June 3.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 27-year-old woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both are from Powerview-Pine Falls, police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Police allege the teen intentionally drove into the two, who were walking.

The girl from Sagkeeng First Nation was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and assault with a weapon.

She was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

More from CBC Manitoba: