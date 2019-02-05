Some residents in East St. Paul have been left with damaged appliances and equipment, and at least one house was without heat after a rare power surge last week.

Manitoba Hydro said it received calls about a power surge following a power outage that affected 3, 000 customers in the area on Jan. 31.

A power surge is a sudden oversupply of voltage that lasts a fraction of a second, said Manitoba Hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen.

The outage was reported at 3:35 a.m. CT on Jan. 31 and restored about four hours later that day.

"The cause of the outage was a downed power line touching another line at Gateway and Pritchard Farm Road, likely related to the frigid weather, " Owen said.

Guy Belot said his family in East St.Paul is still affected by the power surge.

No heat for six days

"I'm still without heat. This is Day 6 without heat now, and it's pretty agonizing," said Belot.

He said his furnace's geothermal heating system no longer works.

Belot said he first noticed the power had gone off in the home during the early hours on Jan. 31.

He said when he woke up later that morning, the power had been restored but something was wrong.

Belot said the house was very cold.

"I realized the furnace isn't going on and I thought, 'That's a little strange,'" he said. "Then I realized one of my surge protectors in the house, I could tell it was fried, just by smelling it."

The Belots were left without heat in their home after a power surge left some homes in East St.Paul with damaged appliances and electrical equipment. (Submitted by Guy Bolet)

Surge protectors 'fried' by power surge

Belot said he believes four surge protectors in the home were damaged by the power surge.

"It's scary because I could have lost all my TVs, electronics, like other people have reported, so luckily these surge protectors did their job but it could have been far worse," said Belot, who is now trying to get some kind of compensation from his home insurance or Manitoba Hydro.

He said the last week has been frustrating for his whole family, including his eight-year-old daughter.

"My wife and I, our daughter has autism, so most days are challenging as it is, and this certainly is not helping matters," he said.

"It's hard because she's non-verbal, so she can't tell us how she feels."

As of Tuesday afternoon, Manitoba Hydro said a handful of people from the East St. Paul area have called to complain about damage done to electrical equipment inside their homes but reports are still coming in.

Homeowners who believe a power surge damaged their electronic equipment are being asked to contact Manitoba Hydro at 204-480-5900, or they can file a claim with their insurance company.

"In the event they contact us we're going to deal with each case individually on its own merit," Owen said.

"We don't know the extent of the issue or the number of customers who experienced damage, and we won't know until they or their insurance company contact us," he said.

According to Manitoba Hydro, power surges are rare events. Officials recommend that people purchase point-of-use surge suppressors to help protect valuable electronic equipment in their homes.

Owen said good quality point-of-use surge suppressors designed to handle power spikes generally range from $40 to $100 and are available at most hardware and department stores.

Belot said he has been in contact with his home insurance, but there's no word yet on how long the process could take.

In the meantime, he says his family is trying to stay warm by keeping the gas fireplace on during the day.

"I've also got two electric fireplaces going on, and we also have some space heaters."