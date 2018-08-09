Power restored to North End seniors' residence after 3 stifling nights

Some 125 seniors finally have relief from the heat in Winnipeg after electricity to their building — and to their air conditioners — was restored.

The power at St. Josaphat Selo-Villa on McGregor Street, in the city's North End, went out Monday evening due to water damage to electrical equipment in the basement of the eight-storey complex.

It happened at the start of the current heat wave, which brought a high of 32.9 C on Tuesday and 29.1 C on Wednesday, Environment Canada statistics say.

Residents at St. Josaphat Selo-Villa opened their windows wide to get some air flow after the power went out, leaving their air-conditioning units inoperable. (Travis Golby/CBC)

A spokesperson at the building, which is owned by Manitoba Housing but managed independently by the Knights of St Josaphat, said the power was restored at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday after inspections were complete.

Building managers had provided Subway sandwiches to residents who could not cook dinner on Wednesday, and private citizens also donated food, one resident said.