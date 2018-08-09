Power restored to North End seniors' residence after 3 stifling nights
Building managers provided Subway sandwiches for supper, private citizens also donated food, resident says
Some 125 seniors finally have relief from the heat in Winnipeg after electricity to their building — and to their air conditioners — was restored.
The power at St. Josaphat Selo-Villa on McGregor Street, in the city's North End, went out Monday evening due to water damage to electrical equipment in the basement of the eight-storey complex.
It happened at the start of the current heat wave, which brought a high of 32.9 C on Tuesday and 29.1 C on Wednesday, Environment Canada statistics say.
A spokesperson at the building, which is owned by Manitoba Housing but managed independently by the Knights of St Josaphat, said the power was restored at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday after inspections were complete.
Building managers had provided Subway sandwiches to residents who could not cook dinner on Wednesday, and private citizens also donated food, one resident said.