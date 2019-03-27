Power outages sweep across several Winnipeg neighbourhoods
Thousands of customers left in dark but crews working to restore power, Hydro says
A number of Winnipeg neighbourhoods were darker than usual on Wednesday morning after three major power outages.
Police are directing traffic at a number of major intersections.
Manitoba Hydro spokesman Bruce Owen said it began around midnight with a pole-top fire affecting several hundred customers in the Taylor Avenue area of south River Heights.
Around the same time, a downed power line cut electricity to about 400 customers in Transcona as well as the Mission Industrial area and St. Boniface Industrial Park.
Then a transmission line in central Winnipeg failed around 3 a.m., knocking power out for thousands of customers in the Wolseley area and more of River Heights.
In all, close to 3,000 Manitoba Hydro customers were impacted.
Some power was restored but Hydro tweeted that as of 7 a.m., crews were still working on some of the outages "as repairs are taking longer than anticipated."
You can view a map of current power outages on Manitoba Hydro's website.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.