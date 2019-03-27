Power outages sweep across several Winnipeg neighbourhoods

A number of Winnipeg neighbourhoods were darker than usual on Wednesday morning after three major power outages.

Police are directing traffic at a number of major intersections.

Manitoba Hydro spokesman Bruce Owen said it began around midnight with a pole-top fire affecting several hundred customers in the Taylor Avenue area of south River Heights.

Around the same time, a downed power line cut electricity to about 400 customers in Transcona as well as the Mission Industrial area and St. Boniface Industrial Park.

Then a transmission line in central Winnipeg failed around 3 a.m., knocking power out for thousands of customers in the Wolseley area and more of River Heights.

A police officer directs traffic at Kenaston Boulevard and Corydon Avenue in Winnipeg, where power is out. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

In all, close to 3,000 Manitoba Hydro customers were impacted.

Some power was restored but Hydro tweeted that as of 7 a.m., crews were still working on some of the outages "as repairs are taking longer than anticipated."

