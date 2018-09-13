Power back on for thousands of Winnipeggers after Hydro outage

Power has been restored to nearly 3,000 Manitoba Hydro customers in Winnipeg.

Two significant outages hit the city Wednesday night, affecting 1,300 customers in the Southdale area and 1,600 in The Maples.

Hydro blamed high winds and lightning during thunderstorms that rumbled through the city.

Southdale residents had their power back on around 10 p.m. while those in The Maples got it back around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

There are about 47 other outages currently being worked on around the province, including 22 in Winnipeg affecting 1,500 customers.

For the latest updates on power outages across Manitoba, visit the Manitoba Hydro website.