Power outage in St. Boniface cuts traffic lights, leaves 1,500 customers in the dark

A big portion of Winnipeg's St. Boniface neighbourhood is in the dark as Manitoba Hydro works to fix a power outage affecting roughly 1,500 customers.

The cause appears to be an equipment failure in a substation serving the area, said Anthonie Koop, a spokesperson for Manitoba Hydro.

The area between Whittier Park and Provencher Boulevard, as well as a section in Central St. Boniface, are affected by the outage, the utility said in a tweet just before 5:30 p.m.

Traffic lights are affected by the outage in the area of Tache Avenue and Provencher Boulevard as well.

"We are in the process of rerouting power to the 1,500 affected customers using alternate power lines," Koop said in an email.

The estimated time of restoration is 8:30 p.m., Koop said.