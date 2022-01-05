Skip to Main Content
Surgeries at St. Boniface Hospital temporarily postponed due to morning power outage

Power was restored by 9 a.m., but total of 27 surgeries at Winnipeg hospital were impacted

A power outage at St. Boniface Hospital Wednesday morning caused several surgeries to be delayed. (Travis Golby/CBC)

More than two dozen surgeries were postponed Wednesday morning at St. Boniface Hospital in Winnipeg due to a power outage. 

A spokesperson for the hospital said an early morning power outage delayed 27 procedures in total: three cardiac and 24 non-cardiac surgeries.

The power was restored by 9 a.m. and emergency surgeries were resumed, the spokesperson said. They did not say when the power first went out. 

No other health-care services were impacted and the hospital is expected to return to a regular full slate Thursday, the spokesperson said.

