Surgeries at St. Boniface Hospital temporarily postponed due to morning power outage
More than two dozen surgeries were postponed Wednesday morning at St. Boniface Hospital due to a power outage.
Power was restored by 9 a.m., but total of 27 surgeries at Winnipeg hospital were impacted
More than two dozen surgeries were postponed Wednesday morning at St. Boniface Hospital in Winnipeg due to a power outage.
A spokesperson for the hospital said an early morning power outage delayed 27 procedures in total: three cardiac and 24 non-cardiac surgeries.
The power was restored by 9 a.m. and emergency surgeries were resumed, the spokesperson said. They did not say when the power first went out.
No other health-care services were impacted and the hospital is expected to return to a regular full slate Thursday, the spokesperson said.