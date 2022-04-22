Power outage hits thousands in St. Vital, communities south of Winnipeg

Thousands of homes and businesses in parts of Winnipeg and communities south of the city are without power Friday morning.

The outage is affecting about 13,000 customers, according to a tweet sent at 10:25 a.m.. by Manitoba Hydro.

The Crown corporation's outages map on its website says the outage affected areas of south St. Vital, as well as the communities of Oak Bluff, La Salle, Grande Pointe and St. Adolphe.

In an update shortly after 11 a.m., Hydro tweeted that a subtransmission line that serves the area tripped shortly before 10 a.m.

Power had been restored to "a handful of customers" by then, the utility tweeted.

"We're working to get everyone back up as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience. We know it's frustrating," the update said.