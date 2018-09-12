Skip to Main Content
Power knocked out for 1,300 customers in Southdale
New

Power knocked out for 1,300 customers in Southdale

Hydro crews are working to restore power to customers after a widespread outage in southwest Winnipeg.

Hydro says it has no estimated time when power might be restored

CBC News ·
A power outage affected 1,300 customers in Southdale. (Manitoba Hydro)

Hydro crews are working to restore power to customers after a widespread outage in southwest Winnipeg.

The outage Wednesday night affected 1,300 customers in the Southdale area.

There is no estimated time when power might be restored. For the latest updates on power outages across Manitoba, visit the Manitoba Hydro website.

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us