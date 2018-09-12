New
Power knocked out for 1,300 customers in Southdale
Hydro crews are working to restore power to customers after a widespread outage in southwest Winnipeg.
Hydro says it has no estimated time when power might be restored
The outage Wednesday night affected 1,300 customers in the Southdale area.
There is no estimated time when power might be restored. For the latest updates on power outages across Manitoba, visit the Manitoba Hydro website.
