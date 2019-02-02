Power restored to St. Vital, Southdale after 5,000-customer outage

Manitoba Hydro says an underground fault is to blame for a power outage that left thousands of customers without power in south Winnipeg Saturday.

A tweet from the power company sent shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday said as many as 5,000 were without power in St. Vital and Southdale.

Most were back within 45 minutes, and by 5 p.m. Manitoba Hydro said the power should be back on for everyone affected by the outage.

UPDATE: Crews suspect an underground fault. New ETR is 5:30 p.m. —@manitobahydro

Go to Manitoba Hydro's website for the latest outage information.

More from CBC Manitoba: