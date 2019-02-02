Skip to Main Content
Power restored to St. Vital, Southdale after 5,000-customer outage

Crews from Manitoba Hydro are responding to a power outage affecting thousands of customers in south Winnipeg.

Manitoba Hydro says crews continue to work on outage

Manitoba Hydro expects power to be restored for customers in south Winnipeg by 5:30 p.m. Saturday. (Courtesy of Manitoba Hydro)

Manitoba Hydro says an underground fault is to blame for a power outage that left thousands of customers without power in south Winnipeg Saturday.

A tweet from the power company sent shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday said as many as 5,000 were without power in St. Vital and Southdale.

Most were back within 45 minutes, and by 5 p.m. Manitoba Hydro said the power should be back on for everyone affected by the outage. 

