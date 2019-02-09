New
Nearly 900 without power in St. James due to hydro pole fire
A fire on a hydro pole has sparked a large power outage in Winnipeg's St. James area.
Manitoba Hydro says about 840 customers are affected.
Crews are working to make the repairs but there is no timeline as to when electricity will be restored.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mboutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mboutage</a> About 840 customers in the St. James area of Winnipeg are without power. We've gotten word that there was a pole on fire around there. We'll keep everyone updated when we find out more. <a href="https://t.co/t1Ek3gIFlr">pic.twitter.com/t1Ek3gIFlr</a>—@manitobahydro