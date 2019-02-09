Skip to Main Content
Nearly 900 without power in St. James due to hydro pole fire
New

Nearly 900 without power in St. James due to hydro pole fire

A fire on a hydro pole has sparked a large power outage in Winnipeg's St. James area.
CBC News ·
Manitoba Hydro says a large outage is affecting Winnipeg's St. James neighbourhood. (Submitted by Manitoba Hydro)

A fire on a hydro pole has sparked a large power outage in Winnipeg's St. James area.

Manitoba Hydro says about 840 customers are affected.

Crews are working to make the repairs but there is no timeline as to when electricity will be restored.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

External Links