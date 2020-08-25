Skip to Main Content
Nearly 5,000 customers without power in south Winnipeg
Manitoba

Nearly 5,000 customers without power in south Winnipeg

Manitoba Hydro crews are working to restore power after an outage in south Winnipeg left nearly 5,000 people in the dark.

Outage affecting much of Island Lakes, and a good portion of Southdale and Niakwa Place

CBC News ·
Manitoba Hydro crews are working to restore power affecting about 4,800 customers in the Southdale and Island Lake areas of Winnipeg. (CBC)

Manitoba Hydro crews are working to restore power after an outage in south Winnipeg left nearly 5,000 customers without service.

According to the Crown corporation's website, the outage appears to be affecting much of Island Lakes, and a good portion of Southdale and Niakwa Place. 

The cause of the outage is still under investigation, said Bruce Owen, a spokesperson from Manitoba Hydro.

At this point, there's no estimated time the power will be restored.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now