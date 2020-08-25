Nearly 5,000 customers without power in south Winnipeg

Manitoba Hydro crews are working to restore power after an outage in south Winnipeg left nearly 5,000 customers without service.

According to the Crown corporation's website, the outage appears to be affecting much of Island Lakes, and a good portion of Southdale and Niakwa Place.

The cause of the outage is still under investigation, said Bruce Owen, a spokesperson from Manitoba Hydro.

At this point, there's no estimated time the power will be restored.