Power back on after outages affected traffic, thousands of homes in Fort Garry, Lindenwoods
Power went out again briefly for thousands of people in south Winnipeg shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday, affecting rush hour as traffic signals also stopped working.
Multiple outages affected more than 3,400 customers in Fort Garry and Lindenwoods, as well as traffic lights at intersections along busy thoroughfares such as Kenaston Boulevard, Sterling Lyon Parkway and Pembina Highway.
The power was out for half an hour, with Manitoba Hydro tweeting it was restored at 8:18 a.m.
Lights went out in those areas as Manitoba Hydro continues to work on restoring power to thousands of people across the province following massive outages caused by a snowstorm last last week.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mboutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mboutage</a> Fort Garry/Lindenwoods/Wildwood: about 3,440 customers affected. We're looking into it, but no cause or estimated time of restoration yet. Thanks for your patience. <a href="https://t.co/zBUNoJMslN">pic.twitter.com/zBUNoJMslN</a>—@manitobahydro
TRAFFIC ALERT: HYDRO POWER OUTAGE IN SOUTH WINNIPEG.<br>Use caution at the intersections, Treat as a 4 way stop for all intersections without power.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WpgTMC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WpgTMC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/winnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#winnipeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/traffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#traffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/1mkLNeLbCP">pic.twitter.com/1mkLNeLbCP</a>—@WinnipegTMC
